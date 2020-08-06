BELL, Ruth Ava:
6.8.1942 - 1.8.2020
Passed away after a short illness. Much loved mother of Christine, Diana, and David. Cherished sister of Dawn, Suzette, and the late Brian. Dearest friend of Michael. Rest in peace beautiful lady. Messages to Ruth's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ruth. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, tomorrow, Friday 7 August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020