CHINNERY-BROWN,
Ruth Lorraine:
Passed peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home on Tuesday 8th September 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Mother of David, Carol, and Michael (dec), grandmother of two, and loved friend to many. Tributes to Ruth may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices or sent to "The Chinnery Brown Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left in the foyer. A service for Ruth will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 12th September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 11, 2020