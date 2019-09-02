KINGSLEY-JONES,
Ruth June (June):
Peacefully at Woodrow Grove Hospital on Friday 30 August 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Cliff (deceased). Loved Mum of Jim and Claire, Nick (deceased), and Mark. Cherished Narna of Steven and Ross; Tristan, Sofie, and Hazel; Lucy, Mark, Vincent, Edward, and Florence; Ginny, Michael, and Islay; Thomas and Owen. Messages to the Kingsley-Jones family can be left on June's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/June. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019