Ruth KINGSLEY-JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth KINGSLEY-JONES.
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

KINGSLEY-JONES,
Ruth June (June):
Peacefully at Woodrow Grove Hospital on Friday 30 August 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Cliff (deceased). Loved Mum of Jim and Claire, Nick (deceased), and Mark. Cherished Narna of Steven and Ross; Tristan, Sofie, and Hazel; Lucy, Mark, Vincent, Edward, and Florence; Ginny, Michael, and Islay; Thomas and Owen. Messages to the Kingsley-Jones family can be left on June's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/June. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.