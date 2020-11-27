O'NEILL, Ruth May:
4.5.1934 - 25.11.2020
Ruth has played her last scrabble tile, and passed away peacefully at Telford Lifecare. Dearly loved partner of the late Allan Jamieson. Wife of the late Frank. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Pam, Terry (deceased), Danny (deceased) and Judy, Paul (deceased) and Jacoba, Gavin and Michelle, Kathy and Ray. Much loved Nana and Great-Nana to her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A donation to assist the Taranaki Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 30 November 2020 at 10.30am. Private committal to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020