SHORT, Ruth Mary:Ruth Short passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday 10th April 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Lynette, Maree and Paul, Bill, and Sam (dec), Christine and Noeline. Loved and adored Nana, great-Nana, and great-grand Nana of many.She will be sadly missed by all.A loved friend to many.A special thanks to her loving neighbours, friends, and caregivers who have supported her over the years. All messages to the Short Family, 19 Glendon Place, Otorohanga, or email [email protected] Due to current circumstances, a get together for Ruth will be held at a later date.Rest In Peace