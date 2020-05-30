Ruth WICKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth WICKS.
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

WICKS, Ruth:
On Saturday 23rd May 2020, at Trinity Rest Home in Hawera. Ruth passed away peacefully in her 93rd year. Dearly loved mother of Dianne and the late Narelle. Loved grandmother of Malcolm and Lil, Ruth, Toni and Andrew, Eddie, Robbie, Kelvin and Sarah, and the very special great-grandmother to her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at the Trinity Rest Home for their amazing love and care. All messages to the Wicks family can be sent to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com As per the Covid-19 regulations, a private family cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.