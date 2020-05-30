WICKS, Ruth:
On Saturday 23rd May 2020, at Trinity Rest Home in Hawera. Ruth passed away peacefully in her 93rd year. Dearly loved mother of Dianne and the late Narelle. Loved grandmother of Malcolm and Lil, Ruth, Toni and Andrew, Eddie, Robbie, Kelvin and Sarah, and the very special great-grandmother to her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at the Trinity Rest Home for their amazing love and care. All messages to the Wicks family can be sent to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com As per the Covid-19 regulations, a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 30, 2020