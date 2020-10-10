Sally VANNER

  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Paul & Stella Richards
  • "To Bruce and family, we are just letting you know that we..."
  • "To Bruce and family. So sorry to hear of Sally's passing...."
    - Milly and Richard Carr
  • "Very sorry to read of Sally's passing on Thursday. ..."
    - Philippa Guptill
  • "My deepest sympathies from our family to yours. I will miss..."
    - Annemarie Roebuck
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway
1 Rogan Street
New Plymouth
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Awanui Cemetery
VANNER,
Sally Ann (nee House):
Passed peacefully, after a courageous battle, at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 49 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Bruce. Much loved mother of Emily, and Alyssa and Shyon. Much loved daughter of Tony and Janet, and loved sister of Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes to Sally may sent to 'The Vanner Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Sally will be held at La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway, 1 Rogan Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 1.00pm.

