KORFF, Sam (Sambo):

11 years

KORFF, Vinnie:

28 years, 21.5.1992

Don't think of us as gone, we're never far away,

For there are many paths in life, this earth is only one.

Think of us as living in the hearts of those we touched,

For nothing loved is ever lost, and we know we were loved so much.

In our hearts and thoughts, yesterday, today, tomorrow and always.

Missed so very much by us all. - Mum and Dad and Thomas and Sonya and Lexy, Amy-Rose and Caleb, Sarah and Dave, and Sophia.



