REMENYI,
Sandor Adolf (Alex):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 3 May 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved partner of Ann (deceased), loved father of John and Margaret, and grandfather to James and Mary. Adored step-dad of Angela, Trish, Lance and Karen. All messages to the Remenyi family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz A service for Alex will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday 22 May at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2020