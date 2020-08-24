Sandra HUGHES

Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

HUGHES, Sandra Elizabeth:
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family, after a short illness, on Friday 21st August 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Loved mother of Greg and Leanne, Paul and Kim, and Rachel and Karl Picard. Cherished grandma of Courtney, Michael, and Ryan; Pippa and Frank; Casey and Ben, and Matthew. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and these may be left at Sandra's service. Details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 24, 2020
