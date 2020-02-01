Sandra MAXWELL-ORMOND

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
McLean Street
Waitara
Death Notice

MAXWELL-ORMOND, Sandra Manu:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Rangimarie Hospice on 30 January 2020, aged 57 years. Loved wife of Sonny, mother of Hazley, Toni-Rose, Brandi, Clay, Chalis and partners. Precious Nana of all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McLean Street, Waitara, on Monday 3 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Tai Ariki Urupa, Waiau Road, Tikorangi, followed by refreshments at the Church.
E Tõku Manu Kura,
Moe mãrire mai i te moe
e au ai te moe.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020
