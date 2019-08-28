MATANGI,
Sarah Hera (nee Maha):
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife for 68 years of Tokotoko (Stokes). Adored Mum of Dorothy and Peter Elgar, Ann and Bruce Johnston, Sharon and Pete Nixon, Christine, Denise, and James and Nita. Cherished and treasured Kui and Kuikui of all her loving mokopuna and mokotuarua. Dearly loved daughter of the late Puarauehu and Hapai Te Rangi, adored baby sister of Bill and Linda, and all her late brothers and sisters. Bestie forever of Joc Evans. Mum is laying at rest at Aoteroa Pa, 63 Hastings Road, Okaiawa, a service to farewell her will be held on Thursday 29 August 2019 at 11.00am, following by burial at Taikatu Urupa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019