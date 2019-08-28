Sarah MATANGI

Guest Book
  • "Dearest Uncle Toko, So sorry to hear of Aunty Sarah's..."
    - Tracey Tupou (nee Karen(a))
  • "Dear Uncle Toko and Whanau Have just heard of Aunty's..."
    - Bruce Karen
  • "Thinking of you all @this sad time a beautiful lady sorely..."
    - Sharleen Hewinson (TORO
  • "My condolences to the whanau thinking of you all at this..."
    - Denise Robinson
  • "A beautiful lady who will be missed. Sleeping peacefully..."
    - Janet Evans
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

MATANGI,
Sarah Hera (nee Maha):
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife for 68 years of Tokotoko (Stokes). Adored Mum of Dorothy and Peter Elgar, Ann and Bruce Johnston, Sharon and Pete Nixon, Christine, Denise, and James and Nita. Cherished and treasured Kui and Kuikui of all her loving mokopuna and mokotuarua. Dearly loved daughter of the late Puarauehu and Hapai Te Rangi, adored baby sister of Bill and Linda, and all her late brothers and sisters. Bestie forever of Joc Evans. Mum is laying at rest at Aoteroa Pa, 63 Hastings Road, Okaiawa, a service to farewell her will be held on Thursday 29 August 2019 at 11.00am, following by burial at Taikatu Urupa.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
