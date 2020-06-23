COWPERTHWAITE,
Scott Thomas:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th June 2020, after a bravely endured illness, aged 51 years. Much loved son of the late Colin and Rae. Treasured younger brother of David and Patsy (dec) (Aus), Trish and Bruce (Akld), and Gillian (Gis). Loved Uncle Scotty to his nieces and nephews. Great mate to Jeff and Abs. Thanks to Riverside Lifecare, Hospice Taranaki, and Renal Unit T.D.H.B for their care and aroha and to Carla; Renal S.W. who walked alongside us every step of the way. Communication to 117 Harris Street, Gisborne 4010. According to Scott's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Scott's life will be held in Gisborne.
"Free from pain now.
Fly free bro."
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 23, 2020