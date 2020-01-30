Sean MELVILLE

Guest Book
  • "Our Deepest Sympathy to Seans family and to Mary"
    - Brian and Carol Crowley
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
Clinton Street
Fitzroy
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

MELVILLE, Sean
(Patrick Sean):
Died at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Tuesday 28 January 2020, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Jodi, and Michael. Step-grandfather of Treya. Loved son of William and Marjorie Melville (both deceased). Dear friend of Mary. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the church. All messages c/-257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Rosary will be prayed at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy, on Friday 31 January 2020 at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Sean at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Kaponga Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
