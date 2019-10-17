SMYTH, Sean Kieran:

Passed away suddenly on 14th October 2019 doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Serena, devoted and adored Dad to Emily and Olivia. Cherished son of Evelyn & Bill (dec), son-in-law of Beth, Phil & Sally, Carey & Mike, Rex & Celina, brother/brother-in-law to Kimberley & Hayden, Naomi & Mark, Lizzie & Dale, Lesley, Andy & Kassie. Awesome uncle to his nieces & nephews. Sean will be at home, 394 Rangiatea Road, Otorohanga, until Thursday morning before heading to Mokau Kohunui Marae, Piopio. Visitors are welcome. A celebration of Sean's life will be held on Friday 18th October at the Piopio War Memorial Hall at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Piopio Cemetery. All communications to the Smyth Family, C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to St John Te Kuiti or Piopio Fire Brigade.

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



