Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
Death Notice

VESTY, Selwyn James:
Suddenly at his home on Saturday 14th December 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Shellie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Keith and Dianna, Loreece and Ciaran, Brenton and Shantenelle. Dearly loved grandad of Blake, Kisharna and Maddelynn. All messages to the Vesty family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. In preference to flowers a donation to the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Selwyn will be held at Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 21st December 2019, at 11.00am.

