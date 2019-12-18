VESTY, Selwyn James:
Suddenly at his home on Saturday 14th December 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Shellie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Keith and Dianna, Loreece and Ciaran, Brenton and Shantenelle. Dearly loved grandad of Blake, Kisharna and Maddelynn. All messages to the Vesty family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. In preference to flowers a donation to the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Selwyn will be held at Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 21st December 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019