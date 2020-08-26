MUGGERIDGE-WILLIAMS, Shane Hannan James:
Passed away suddenly on the 22 August 2020. Much loved son of Connie Williams and brother of Jaden, Blue and Jimmy. The family are holding a sunset tribute service for Shaney-boi at 5.30pm Thursday 27 August 2020 at Hardings Funeral Services, Hawera; and will be followed by a private cremation. Please note that social distancing will be enforced due to the Covid19 restrictions; however the tribute service will be livestreamed on the day.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020