PETERSEN, Shane Chris :



One year ago today you sadly passed away.



My only son, you are loved and missed so much more than words can describe.

Chloe and CJ love and miss you, wishing they could see you again.

As you would say (It is what it is) and yet sadly far too young.



Those we love don't go away unseen, unheard but in our hearts for forever



We hope you are in heaven with your dad resting in peace



Love always Mum, CJ & Chloe xxx