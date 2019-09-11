JOHNSTON,
Shannon Damien Phinlo:
Nat, Taylah, Miller, and Lennox sadly announce their very much loved husband and dad passed away on Sunday 8th September 2019, aged 43 years.
If I could give you one thing
in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you see how special you are
to me. #RUOK
Shannon's tangi will be held at Wai O Turi Marae, 250 Pilot Station Road, Patea, and his service will be held there on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 10.00am, after which the funeral will move to the Inglewood Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019