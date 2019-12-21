Sharon BARRAS

Death Notice

BARRAS,
Sharon Amy (Amy):
Peacefully at her home on Friday 13th December 2019. Aged 57 years. Loved wife of Paul, Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jade and Jayme Vile, Krystel and Bryce Meads, cherished nana of Archie and James, daughter of Ronald Goldfinch and the late Rosalie Woods. All messges may be sent to the Barras family C/- P O Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Amy's wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
