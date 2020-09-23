Sharon BURGESS

Guest Book
  • "Such a strong lady. Sharon was always involved deeply with..."
  • "Our condolences to you Ivan, and to your family. We are..."
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road)
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

BURGESS, Sharon June:
Passed away in Christchurch on Saturday, September 19, 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Ivan, much loved mum and mother-in-law to Greg and Anna, Dwayne and Angie, and Tania and Alessandro. Vibrant Granny to her 6 grandchildren. Loved sister and aunt, and great friend to many.
Sharon will be deeply missed and is now at peace.
Messages may be sent to the Burgess family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, September 25, at 3.30pm. Private cremation to follow.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.