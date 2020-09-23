BURGESS, Sharon June:
Passed away in Christchurch on Saturday, September 19, 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Ivan, much loved mum and mother-in-law to Greg and Anna, Dwayne and Angie, and Tania and Alessandro. Vibrant Granny to her 6 grandchildren. Loved sister and aunt, and great friend to many.
Sharon will be deeply missed and is now at peace.
Messages may be sent to the Burgess family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, September 25, at 3.30pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2020