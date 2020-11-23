Sharon-Marie WHITE-ROBINSON

Death Notice

WHITE-ROBINSON,
Sharon-Marie (nee Crockett):
It is with very heavy hearts we advise the passing of our dearly loved wife, mum, daughter and sister on Friday 20 November 2020. After an adventurous and incredible life, including five years bravely fighting her illness, she passed peacefully surrounded by family whilst listening to her favourite music at home in Maple Ridge, BC, Canada at age 59. Dearest Sharon loved forever by husband Peter, sons Finn and Cole. Daughter of Betty and the late Bruce, sister to Lane and Fiona, step mum to Cara and Warren, Mark and Olivia, Emma and Beau. Loved Granny, Aunty and special friend.
Thank you for everything Mum, we couldn't have asked for better.
Messages for our darling Sharon may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sharon-marie. Alternatively, they can be emailed to [email protected] or sent to 24540 106B Ave, Maple Ridge, BC, Canada, V2W2G2.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 23, 2020
