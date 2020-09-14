Shaun JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shaun JONES.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Death Notice

JONES,
Shaun Matthew (Shaunie):
After a short illness, at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 aged 34 years. Dearly loved son of Vernon and Lynley. Cherished brother of Kirsten, Blair (deceased), Matthew and Nicholas. All messages to Shaun Jones family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz A celebration of Shaun's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 18 September at 10:30am. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.
A special blue eyed boy who lit up everybody's lives, will be forever loved and missed. 'Forever Young'

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.