JONES,
Shaun Matthew (Shaunie):
After a short illness, at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 aged 34 years. Dearly loved son of Vernon and Lynley. Cherished brother of Kirsten, Blair (deceased), Matthew and Nicholas. All messages to Shaun Jones family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz A celebration of Shaun's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 18 September at 10:30am. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.
A special blue eyed boy who lit up everybody's lives, will be forever loved and missed. 'Forever Young'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2020