WICKSTEED,
Sheena Margaret:
7 July 1916 -
6 December 2019
Passed away peacefully at Marire Rest Home, Stratford, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise (deceased), Sandra and Ian (deceased) Nicholson, and Ross and Carol. Much loved Grandmother of Alastair, Claire, Karla, Kayla, Dianna, Katherine, Alan, and her 12 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Sheena's life at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019