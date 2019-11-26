GWYNN, Sheila Kathleen:
Our precious mum passed away peacefully on the 23rd November 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cedric. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Phil, Peter and Annalise, Linda, Sandra and Joe, Kevin and Heather, David and Kathrine, and Philip and Bronwyn. Treasured grandma of 22 and great-grandma of 9. Beloved daughter of the Rev. Jonathan and Kathleen Brown (both deceased). Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Te Mahana Resthome for their loving care of our mum.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held in St Lukes Presbyterian Church on Monday 2nd of December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by cremation at the Wanganui Crematorium. All communications addressed to the family of Sheila Gwynn C/- Cleggs Funeral Services, P.O. 183 Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019