Sheryl REED (1951 - 2020)
  • "My treasured best friend, your friendship,support, kindness..."
    - Cheryl Pile
  • "Will miss you Sheryl.......esp on our regular catch ups..."
    - Pauline Julian
  • "Love you Sheryl and will miss our catch ups each time we..."
    - Pauline Julian
  • "Sheryl was such a kind, supportive, fun loving and caring..."
    - Paula Murdoch
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Saint Luke's Anglican Church
24 Te Mata Road
Havelock North
Death Notice

REED, Sheryl Alexandra:
14 June 1951 -
5 October 2020
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Callum and Fiona Reed (Scotland), and Matthew and Rebecca Reed (NZ). Loved grandmother to Torin and Fern (Scotland), and Fiona (NZ). Daughter of Pamela and Les Hone (both deceased) of Kohi/Waverley, loved sister to Alan, Peter, Clifton (deceased) and Murray Hone. An Aunty who loved all her wonderful nephews and niece. Sheryl passed away in Wellington Hospital on October 5th 2020. A service for Sheryl will be held at Saint Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Thursday, October 15th, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Readers and Writers Festival would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All messages to the Reed and Hone Family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020
