REED, Sheryl Alexandra:
14 June 1951 -
5 October 2020
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Callum and Fiona Reed (Scotland), and Matthew and Rebecca Reed (NZ). Loved grandmother to Torin and Fern (Scotland), and Fiona (NZ). Daughter of Pamela and Les Hone (both deceased) of Kohi/Waverley, loved sister to Alan, Peter, Clifton (deceased) and Murray Hone. An Aunty who loved all her wonderful nephews and niece. Sheryl passed away in Wellington Hospital on October 5th 2020. A service for Sheryl will be held at Saint Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Thursday, October 15th, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Readers and Writers Festival would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All messages to the Reed and Hone Family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020