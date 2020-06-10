Shirley BEVINS

Guest Book
  • "so sorry to hear of shirleys passing, She was a amazing..."
    - janet schultz
  • "Sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. our sincere..."
  • "RIP my beautiful aunt Shirley. You are back with your..."
    - Yvonne Gilmour
  • "A lovely lady so sorry for you all Doreen and ray"
    - Doreen Ratu
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Death Notice

BEVINS, Shirley:

Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 9 June 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Alan (deceased). Cherished Mum of Wendy and Richard Goodwin, Donna and Graham Thomas, Glenys and Dick Furze, Brian and Leanne, Geoffrey (deceased), and Aaron. Adored Nana of Matthew, and Hayley; Lisa, and Shane; Ana, Jenna, and Sarah; Jessica, and Stacey, and all their children. Messages to the Bevins family may be left on Shirley's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/shirley In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be made at the service.
A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 15 June 2020 at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 10, 2020
