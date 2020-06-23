BOTTRILL,
Shirley Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at Awatere Care Suites, Hamilton, on 21 June 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Mike Johnson, Kathy and Michael Tribe, Judith and Chris Van Kooten, Christopher Bottrill and Meite Moser. Much loved Gran of Aimee, Rachel, Beth, Antony and Esther, Samantha and Gabriel. Proud Great-Gran of Thomas. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Jan and Neal Strawbridge and family. Special thanks to the staff of Awatere Care Suites for their loving care of Shirley and her family. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 1.00pm, on Thursday 25 June, at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Bottrill family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 23, 2020