BUTLER,Shirley May (nee Larking):Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 29 January 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Ken (deceased). Loved and respected Mum of Tom and Anne, Neil (deceased), Janice and Graham Charteris, Ivan and Meridee, and Alan and Dilma. Proud Grandma and great-Grandma to her 13 grandchildren and 4.9 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Horace and Joyce Larking (deceased). Loving sister of Myra (deceased). Messages to Shirley's family can be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/shirley In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to the Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust which you may leave at the service. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.