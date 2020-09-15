CRAMPTON, Shirley
(formerly Richardson)
(nee Carter):
Passed away peacefully at Omokoroa, on September 13th, just short of her 96th birthday. Dearly loved mother of Natalie, Patsy and Gavin and mother-in-law of Doug, Geoff and Raewyn; beloved grandma of eight and great-grandma of twelve.
Our family tree has
lost its base.
Also much loved step mother and grandmother to the Crampton family. A service for Shirley will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Wednesday, 16th September, at 1.30pm. Please bring a few garden flowers to place on Shirley's casket. All communications to the Crampton Family, c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144. Live stream link for Shirley's service https://youtu.be/0Qo5w8L2FD4
