Shirley CUNDY

Guest Book
  • "So many memories of our days at West End School my sympathy..."
  • "To Joe and family. Sincere Condolences. Love from Peter..."
  • "CUNDY, Shirley Ann: Loved sister and sister-in-law of Deric..."
    - Shirley CUNDY
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
094158720
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Death Notice

CUNDY, Shirley Ann
(nee Woodhead):
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 7 November 2020. Cherished wife of Joe. Beloved mum of Warren, Shane and the late Dean. Mother in law of Amy, Debbie and Kirsty. Nana Shirl to her 8 grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Thursday 12 November at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to Joe at [email protected]

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020
