Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
DORMAN, Shirley Olive:
On 23 June 2020, aged 90.5 years. Much loved eternal companion of Arthur (dec), dearly loved mother of Neil (dec), Paul and Julie Coward (Hamilton), Grant and Lee Coward (New Plymouth), and Janine and Victor Apiata (Waiuku), adored Grandma of her 16 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
A beautiful lady now at rest.
A service for Shirley was held on Friday 26 June 2020. All messages can be sent to the Dorman Family, C/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 27, 2020
