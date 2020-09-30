Shirley GOODMAN

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Resthaven Chapel
6 Vogel Street
Cambridge
Death Notice

GOODMAN, Shirley:
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Cambridge on Monday 28 September 2020. Much loved and loving wife of John for 61 years. Loved mother of Barbara, Philip, Kay and the late Adrian. Loved Nana of Stephanie, Rose-Anne, Philippa, Sonya, Sam, Natalie (Tilly). Loved sister of Richard, the late June and the late John. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Resthaven Chapel, 6 Vogel Street, Cambridge, Tomorrow, Thursday, October 1st, at 12 midday. Communications to Shirley's family C/- [email protected] In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Diabetes Waikato in Shirley's memory. A donation box will be available at the funeral.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 30, 2020
