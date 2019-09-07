GREENHILL, Shirley May:
Karen and family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending food, flowers, cards and letters during the loss of a very special and loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana. A huge thank you to all the staff at Marire Rest Home for your kindness and wonderful care over the last 3 years. A special thanks to Dr Brian Wood and all the staff at Avon Medical Centre for the care you gave mum and the support you have given me. A big thank you to all those who attended mum's funeral to help us celebrate her life and to Eagars Funeral Services for your compassion and professional care you gave to the family. As there are so many people to thank please accept this as a personal message of thanks from all the family. We have been humbled and comforted by the overwhelming kindness people have shown to us.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019