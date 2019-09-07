Service Information Eagars Funeral Services 172- 174 Lemon Street New Plymouth , Taranaki 4312 067592200 Acknowledgement

GREENHILL, Shirley May:

Karen and family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending food, flowers, cards and letters during the loss of a very special and loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana. A huge thank you to all the staff at Marire Rest Home for your kindness and wonderful care over the last 3 years. A special thanks to Dr Brian Wood and all the staff at Avon Medical Centre for the care you gave mum and the support you have given me. A big thank you to all those who attended mum's funeral to help us celebrate her life and to Eagars Funeral Services for your compassion and professional care you gave to the family. As there are so many people to thank please accept this as a personal message of thanks from all the family. We have been humbled and comforted by the overwhelming kindness people have shown to us.





Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers