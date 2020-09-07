Shirley HAWKES

Guest Book
  • "To all the Hawkes family i was saddened to hear of..."
    - Lynne Watts
  • "Condolences to Jack and extended families.We married in the..."
    - Basil OByrne
  • "Condolences on your loss; recall Mrs Hawkes as very..."
    - Richard Baxter
  • "Our deepest sympathy and love to you all Owen and Elizabeth..."
  • "THINKING OF YOU ALL. wE SEND OUR LOVE AND CONDOLENCES. oWEN..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Death Notice

HAWKES, Shirley Jeanette:
Peacefully with her loving family beside her on Saturday 5 September 2020. Aged 82. Beloved wife of Jack for 63 wonderful years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Breeda; Mother of Denise and Stuart (deceased). Adored Grandma of Matthew and Sarah; Paul and Sarah; Aimee and Matthew; Sophie, Julia and Lydia; and Great-grandmother of Ruby, Blake and Quinn. Messages to Shirley's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Shirley. Due to the current covid restrictions, family and friends will celebrate her life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Eltham Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Eagars Funerals – 06 7592200. Shirley's wider community is invited to join her service online via her tribute page.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2020
