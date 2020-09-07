HAWKES, Shirley Jeanette:
Peacefully with her loving family beside her on Saturday 5 September 2020. Aged 82. Beloved wife of Jack for 63 wonderful years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Breeda; Mother of Denise and Stuart (deceased). Adored Grandma of Matthew and Sarah; Paul and Sarah; Aimee and Matthew; Sophie, Julia and Lydia; and Great-grandmother of Ruby, Blake and Quinn. Messages to Shirley's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Shirley. Due to the current covid restrictions, family and friends will celebrate her life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Eltham Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Eagars Funerals – 06 7592200. Shirley's wider community is invited to join her service online via her tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2020