JOHNSON, Shirley Mary:
Peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Earle. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Deirdre, Annette & Kevin, and Donelle. Adored Nana of Amy, Caleb, and Rebekah; Michelle, Sarah, Cassandra, and Daniel; Jahleia, and Te Ahu, and her 18 great-grandchildren. Messages to Shirley's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/shirley. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020