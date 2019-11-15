Shirley LOBB

  • "Such a lovely, lovely lady.The hours we spent together I..."
    - Kerin Edser
  • "To Jenny,Campbell and famalies, We were so sorry to hear..."
    - Anna Raeder
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 p.m.
The Chapel Of W. Abraham
366 Devon St East
New Plymouth
LOBB,
Shirley Burt (nee Sykes):
Passed away peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Campbell and Susie, David (dec) and Terry, Jenny and Rick. Inspiring grandmother of Sam, Hamish, Kate, Bailee, Catherine, James, Eleanor and Amelia. Cherished friend of many. All messages to the Lobb family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Shirley asked that you wear colourful clothing and a smile.

