MILLS, Shirley Emma Dawn:
Dennis, Evelyn, Brendan, Stephen, Mason, Tayan, Kerry, Shauna and families would like to thank everyone who contacted us to offer their condolences and for all of the beautiful cards and letters after the passing of our Mum, Mum-in-Law and Grandma. It was particularly difficult to deal with this in the middle of lockdown level 4, not being able to share this time with all of you. Many of the addresses are unknown so please accept this as our personal thank you. Also a massive thanks must go to the Maida Vale Rest Home, especially to those special carers that formed that unbroken bond with Mum over the 8-9 years of her tenure. She really thought she was special with that level of care. Once again......Thank you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 11, 2020