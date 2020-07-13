PERRETT, Shirley:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by her family on Sunday 12 July 2020. Dearly loved wife of Leo (deceased). Loved Mum of Max, Waemura, Kato, TeUraura, and David Nganeko. Messages to Shirley's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/shirley. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 15 July 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by her committal at Opunake Cemetery at 3.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2020