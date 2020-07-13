Shirley PERRETT

  "Sorry to hear of Shirleys passing. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Christine Lowe
  "So sad to hear of your Mum's passing TeUraura, out thoughts..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
PERRETT, Shirley:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by her family on Sunday 12 July 2020. Dearly loved wife of Leo (deceased). Loved Mum of Max, Waemura, Kato, TeUraura, and David Nganeko. Messages to Shirley's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/shirley. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 15 July 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by her committal at Opunake Cemetery at 3.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2020
