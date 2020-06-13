PICARD, Shirley Marion
(nee Ashcroft):
77 years of age. Passed away unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday, 9th June 2020. Loved and treasured wife of the late Bill. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of the late Tony, Ross and Catherine, Sheryl and Ian, and Mark and Lisa. Cherished nana of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We are all going to miss you, and you will forever be in our thoughts. A private family service was held on Friday, 12th June 2020.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 13, 2020