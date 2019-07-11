STOREY, Shirley May:
At her home in Piopio on Tuesday 9th July 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex. Cherished and loved mother of John, and adored grandma to Jess. Shirley's funeral service will be held at V J Williams and Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Saturday 13th July, at 11.00am, followed by at private cremation. All communications to Storey Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 11, 2019