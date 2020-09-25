WALSH, Shirley Patricia
(formerly Hopkirk) (nee Higgs):
Died peacefully at Pohlen Hospital in Matamata on September 13, 2020, aged 90. Loved only daughter of Lil and Charlie Higgs (of Stratford and New Plymouth), and mother of Colin Hopkirk (Napier), and Dianne Hopkirk (Binalong, NSW), and grandmother of their children Gemma, Joseph and the late Nicholas, and Daniel, and great grandmother of Elodie. Loved by them and her 'little sis' Mary Atkinson and brother-in-law Don and Eila Hopkirk, and her cousins Kas, Lindsay and Rodney, and others who knew her. Ashes to be interred with John Hopkirk in Awanui cemetery, New Plymouth. Contact: [email protected], 63 Bledisloe Road, Maraenui, Napier.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 25, 2020