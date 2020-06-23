WRIGHT, Shirley Mabel:
Passed peacefully on Saturday 20th June 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late William and Mabel, formerly of Okoki. Loved and respected member of the extended Wright family. Lifetime friend of Garn (dec) and Miro (dec) Jones, and Daphne, and Jocelyn. All messages to "the Wright Family", c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, 488 Richmond Road Lepperton, on Friday 26th June 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 23 to June 24, 2020