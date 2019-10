ZINSLI,Shirley Joyce (nee Martin):Passed away peacefully, 9 October 2019, at Brooklands Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Pat, married 67 years. Loved Mum of David, Kerry, Lorraine and Debbie; Sandra and Shirley (both passed at birth). Much loved Gran and GG to her many grand and great-grandchildren.A Mother will only ever be in3 places: In front of you to cheer you on, Behind you to have your back, or next to you so you're never walking alone.A public service will be held Monday 14 October, at 2.00pm, in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, followed by a private cremation.