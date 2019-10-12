ZINSLI,
Shirley Joyce (nee Martin):
Passed away peacefully, 9 October 2019, at Brooklands Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Pat, married 67 years. Loved Mum of David, Kerry, Lorraine and Debbie; Sandra and Shirley (both passed at birth). Much loved Gran and GG to her many grand and great-grandchildren.
A Mother will only ever be in
3 places: In front of you to cheer you on, Behind you to have your back, or next to you so you're never walking alone.
A public service will be held Monday 14 October, at 2.00pm, in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019