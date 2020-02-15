LAWN, Shona Anne:
Passed peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Much loved mother of Catlin and J.G. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to 'The Lawn family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A Requiem Mass for Shona will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Okato Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020