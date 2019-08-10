McKAIN, Sidney James:
24.04.1924 - 08.08.2019
Loving husband and team partner of Jean for 64 years. Inspiring and supportive Dad and father-in-law of Graeme (deceased) & Gill, John & Lynette, Evan & Janice, Gillian & Andrew. Cherished Grandad of 12 and Great-Grandad of 7. A funeral service for Sid is to be held at Hiona St Stephen's Church, Church Street, Opotiki, on Monday 12th August, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the McKain family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019