CLARK, Simon Maxwell:
Surrounded by family on Thursday 15 August 2019, aged 48. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Belinda for 19 years. Proud father of Charlie, and George. Cherished son of Berry & Sue, the late Max, and Lynn Green. Adored brother of Adam & Sonia, Ruby & Mark, Jane & Paul, Jay & Jade, and Glenn & Nic. Loved son-in-law of Liz & Terry Day. Brother-in-law of Amanda (Sis) & Jody, and Brad & Kerry. Fun-loving and a little bit naughty Uncle of Hunter, Eden, Fletcher, Quinten & Courtney, Ari, Josh & Laura, Hannah, Jemimah & Josh, Izzy, Maddie, Oscar, Aaliyah, Hayden, Zack, Chloe, Harry & Aimiee, Cora, Georgia (G), Jack, Luke, and Hunter. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Johns New Plymouth would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Clark family may be left on Simon's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/simon. A service to celebrate Simon's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 23 August 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019