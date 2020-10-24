Simon WHITIKIA

Guest Book
  • "To the Whitikia Whanu our condolences to you all."
    - Josie Loveridge
  • "Condolence to all the family on the passing of Simon. Fond..."
  • "To Margaret and all the extended whanau, Sorry to hear of..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "Very sorry to hear of Simon. Passing. Condolence to..."
    - Laurence Mahony
Death Notice

WHITIKIA,
Simon Tumanako:
Died unexpectedly on 5th October 2020, in Hornsby, Sydney, Australia. Aged 59. Loving son of the late Jack and Margaret Whitikia, father to Damien (NZ), loving partner to Karen Firth (Sydney). Loving brother and brother-in-law to Bessie (deceased), John (Brisbane), Margaret and Dallas (Hawera), Thomas and Sue (Ohangai), Clinton and Shirley (Wellington), Lenora (deceased), Geneen (New Plymouth), Barbara and Rob (Wellington), Tina and Paul (New Plymouth), and all his many aunties, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Simon will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, 25th October 2020 at 11.00am, at Ohangai, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020
