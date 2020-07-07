REI, Skipper
Te Whiti o Rongomai (Skip):
This beautiful man passed away at Waikato hospital on Saturday July 4, 2020 after ongoing illness, with his beloved Shirley at his side, aged 87 years. Loved father of Wayne and Win, adored Papa to Cherie, Sean, Hayden, Megan and Shirley's whnau. Son of Te Ahu and Apihaka (nee Skipper), brother of Lofty Te Puhi Manawa (dec), Ted Niu Tireni (dec), Dora Muritakahia (dec), Josie Hinewaito, Len Tamanui (dec), Roger Whangataki (dec), Denise Te Tihi (dec), Spence Teaorehua, Mac Iwikahu (dec), Kevin Te Keha, Winsome Mataaria, Marlene Makarini, Mervyn (dec) all their spouses. Skip is at Waiokura P, Manaia. His service is today, Tuesday July 7 at 1pm followed by burial at Motuawa urup.
Missed and loved always. Takoto mai e te taonga,
moe mai, moe mai.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 7 to July 8, 2020