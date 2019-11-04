Snoz HAMILTON

HAMILTON, Snoz:
November 4, 2018
Well Dad it has been one sad year since you left us suddenly after your short battle with MND. We talk about you regularly and remember the things you used to do and say, we miss you. Hope you are having a great time up there with all your family and friends and especially our dear mum.
"Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal"
- Love Philly and Mark.
We love and miss you every day, Grandad!
- From Daragh, Ria, Mikah and Geeva.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019
